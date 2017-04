In addition to dieting and exercising to lose weight, Mama June also underwent multiple surgeries to change her appearance.

She reportedly had a breast enhancement surgery and now┬áit looks like she wants everyone to see the girls…

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.