Man Launches GoFundMe To Buy Expensive Engagement Ring

I’m all about donating to GoFundMe campaigns that raise money for people who really need it. I’ve donated to help sick people that I know and sick people that I don’t know. I’ve donated to help people get back on their feet after they’ve lost everything to fires and natural disasters. Those are people who desperately need and deserve financial assistance from others. Those are situations that if I found myself in, I would hope that others would help me.

But is a $15,000 engagement ring really a necessity? Is this guy really in desperate need of an expensive diamond?

Yes, a man in Atlanta is crowdfunding to buy his girlfriend a big fat piece of bling.

In his desperate plea, he tells friends and family that “this will raise awareness about the difference between the love we share and the love people have for us.” Kind of sounds like a “if you love us you’ll contribute” guilt trip to me!

His goal is $15,000 but after 9 days he’s only raised $609… which some people think is $609 too much.

We use GoFundMe for engagement rings now….. I need to leave America. Call me crazy what happened to working… https://t.co/rgRuHNmEDL — Hayley Mckenzie (@hayleyjmckenzie) March 29, 2017

Saw a gofundme from a guy who's asking for 15K for an Engagement Ring. 🤔Really.?!! — Juliana (@KRGMOM) March 29, 2017

Maybe if y'all man used Groupon more often he wouldn't have to start a gofundme for your engagement ring. — BoujeeBadAzz (@KGkindaSpicy) March 29, 2017

If you start a GoFundMe for an engagement ring & set the price at 15K how are you going to pay for the wedding that follows?? @theCHIVE — JactLikeRambo (@JactLikeRambo) April 6, 2017

Now that the campaign has gone viral he’s received a few more small donations, but will he reach his goal?

Click here to see the GoFundMe page and read his full plea for donations.

