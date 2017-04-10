Decomposed Bat Found in Bag of Packaged Salad

What would you do if you found a dead bat in your bag of salad?

That’s the situation two people found themselves in after finding a decomposed bat inside their bag of Organic Marketside Spring Mix from a Florida Wal-Mart.

What’s worse, they had already started chowing down on the salad when they discovered the bat.

“Two people in Florida reported eating some of the salad before the bat was found,” the CDC’s notice read.

The CDC told the Herald the risk of rabies transmission is low, but recommended the two people get tested all the same.

“The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies.”

Both have reported good health so far.

Though the CDC is “confident this is an isolated incident,” Virginia residents might want to give that Organic Marketside Spring Mix a once-over before buying anyway.

