Ford Builds Baby Bed That Simulates Driving

If you have kids, you know that babies love sleeping in cars… usually more than they like sleeping in their cribs.

I remember my friend Sandra telling me she would drive around for an hour or two every day just to get her daughter to take a nap.

I always hated when my son would fall asleep in the car on a short ride home because I knew it would ruin his actual nap time in his crib.

So Ford just created the most brilliant thing ever… A baby bed that simulates driving around in a car!

It’s called Max Motor Dreams.

Ford built a baby bed that feels like it’s driving around the neighborhood https://t.co/5Wsm5jeSsL pic.twitter.com/9kexjFD9Tc — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 8, 2017

See how it works.

I posted this to my Facebook page over the weekend and parents were freaking out. The only problem is they just made one of them… and they don’t have any plans to mass produce them. Not yet anyway.

