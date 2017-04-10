Win Tickets to See Train, O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield

April 10, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Britt Waters, Dana, darik kristofer, OAR, The Tommy Show, Train

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show, middays to Dana McKay, afternoons to Darik Kristofer, and nights to Britt Waters all week for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield on June 10 at Jiffy Lube Live.

Win, and you will automatically be qualified to win the grand prize upgrade to sit in the front row at the show!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Jiffy Lube Live box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Live Nation

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Listen Live