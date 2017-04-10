Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Call it Quits

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have called it quits, according to TMZ.

The two decided to go their separate ways due to Tanaka’s displeasure with Carey’s relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, TMZ reports.

Cannon and Carey still have a good relationship because they are co-parenting their twins.

Tanaka apparently wasn’t very happy with Carey and Cannon going to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Show together (photo below), calling it disrespectful.

Carey also grew tired of financially supporting Tanaka, according to TMZ.

The relationship lasted all of five months.

