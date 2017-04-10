Snoop Dogg on Donald Trump Backlash: ‘We Doin’ Something Right’

By Radio.com Staff

Snoop Dogg raised the ire of conservatives and even the President himself with his controversial “Lavender” music video. The clip featured Snoop shooting a toy gun at a clown dressed as Donald Trump.

Snoop has remained relatively quiet on the backlash, but in a new interview with Mass Appeal Snoop discussed the response from the President and other conservative outlets.

“Well, we doin’ something right,” he said. “That’s what it make me feel like. We doin’ something right and they definitely gon’ hate when you doin’ something right. So just continue to do what you doin’. Stay creative and… You know, that’s my mission is to try to do what I do best. I love to be around people. I love to inspire. I love to make music. I love to do things I do. So I’ma keep doing’ it.”