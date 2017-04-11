Kelly Clarkson Shamed For Giving Her Daughter Nutella

Kelly Clarkson posted the most adorable video of her daughter trying Nutella for the first time on Instagram on Sunday. Little River Rose had the reaction we all have when eating Nutella – pure joy and happiness. She even did a cute little dance.

River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Most of the comments were sweet and positive, but a few got up on their mommy high horses and shamed her.

From Huffington Post:

“Make your own @kellyclarkson Nutella is PACKED with sugars don’t make your kids blow up too,” wrote one commenter. Another implored Clarkson to check the ingredients list and not feed the “poison” to her child. “@kellyclarkson as a mom let me give you an advice,” she wrote.

Some commenters pointed to the recent reports suggesting palm oil ― an ingredient in Nutella ― causes cancer. The hazelnut spread maker however, asserts that its product is safe because the industrial process involves controlled temperatures to minimize carcinogenic contaminants.