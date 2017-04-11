Kelly Clarkson Shamed For Giving Her Daughter Nutella

Kelly Clarkson posted the most adorable video of her daughter trying Nutella for the first time on Instagram on Sunday. Little River Rose had the reaction we all have when eating Nutella – pure joy and happiness. She even did a cute little dance.
Most of the comments were sweet and positive, but a few got up on their mommy high horses and shamed her.
From Huffington Post:
“Make your own @kellyclarkson Nutella is PACKED with sugars don’t make your kids blow up too,” wrote one commenter. Another implored Clarkson to check the ingredients list and not feed the “poison” to her child. “@kellyclarkson as a mom let me give you an advice,” she wrote.
Some commenters pointed to the recent reports suggesting palm oil ― an ingredient in Nutella ― causes cancer. The hazelnut spread maker however, asserts that its product is safe because the industrial process involves controlled temperatures to minimize carcinogenic contaminants.
“Yep. Start them out with cancer at an early age,” one person commented, while others echoed with, “Nutella is cancerous u know” and “Stop eating Nutella it’s been confirmed to give cancer.”
The mom-shaming is just ridiculous. I wish I had the time, energy, patience, and money to make sure I only fed my kids organic kale and apples all the time but I don’t. Most of us don’t. So they get some treats, I am sure Kelly’s kids eat a well-balanced diet and if Nutella is part of it, so be it. Some parents put Nutella on apples and celery to get them to eat their fruits and veggies. Parenting is hard, no need to make it harder by being a mom-shamer.
