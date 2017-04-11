Mom Lets Little Girl Have a Poop Themed Birthday Party

My 4 year old son’s favorite word right now is “poop” so I’m not surprised to know that another little kid is obsessing over doodie too… But I’m not sure I would take it this far.

A Missouri mom named Rebecca told The Huffington Post that she tried to suggest other birthday party themes but her daughter insisted it must be poop.

“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested poop balloons and a poop cake. I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”