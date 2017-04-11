Mom Lets Little Girl Have a Poop Themed Birthday Party

My 4 year old son’s favorite word right now is “poop” so I’m not surprised to know that another little kid is obsessing over doodie too… But I’m not sure I would take it this far.
A Missouri mom named Rebecca told The Huffington Post that she tried to suggest other birthday party themes but her daughter insisted it must be poop.
“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested poop balloons and a poop cake. I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”
Ultimately, she and her husband decided to “embrace the weird” and give Audrey the party she wanted.
They had poop cookies, some rainbow and some frosted with chocolate. They had poop balloons. Audrey were a poo emoji shirt. The kids hit a poop pinata filled with Hershey kisses and tootsie rolls. They even had a custom made “pin the poop on the potty” game.
See all of the pictures here.
Would you give in to your child’s request for a party like this?