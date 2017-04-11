Happy National Pets Day! Here’s a look at some of America’s first pets

April 11, 2017 10:58 AM

WASHINGTON — America’s first families have shared their 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue quarters with a vast menagerie of animals, from dogs to parrots to ponies to sheep.

And while President Donald Trump has yet to choose a pet, nearly every commander in chief has kept a “first pet” during their term.

In honor of National Pet Day, here’s a list of America’s first pets.

(Pets are in chronological order of each presidents’ term, beginning with President Woodrow Wilson in 1913.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live