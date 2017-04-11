Happy National Pets Day! Here’s a look at some of America’s first pets

WASHINGTON — America’s first families have shared their 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue quarters with a vast menagerie of animals, from dogs to parrots to ponies to sheep.
And while President Donald Trump has yet to choose a pet, nearly every commander in chief has kept a “first pet” during their term.
In honor of National Pet Day, here’s a list of America’s first pets.
(Pets are in chronological order of each presidents’ term, beginning with President Woodrow Wilson in 1913.)
Woodrow Wilson: sheep used to graze on the White House lawn. Wilson also had a tobacco-chewing ram named "Old Ike," an Airedale named "Davie," a greyhound named "Mountain Boy," bull terrier named "Bruce," songbirds, and a cat named "Puffins"Courtesy of The Library of Congress
Warren G. Harding: Airedale terrier named "Laddie Boy," English bulldog named, "Old Boy" and a squirrel named "Pete"Courtesy of The Library of Congress
Calvin Coolidge: White collie named "Rob Roy" and a chow named "Tiny Tim"Courtesy of The National Archives
Herbert Hoover: Belgian shepherd named "King Tut" and a pair of alligators that crawled around the White House groundsWhite House Photo
Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Scottish terrier named "Fala" and a terrier named "Meggie"Courtesy of Presidential Pet Museum
Harry Truman: Cocker spaniel named "Feller"Courtesy of The Library of Congress
Harry Truman: Irish setter named "Mike"White House Photo
Dwight Eisenhower: Weimaraner named "Heidi" and a parakeet named "Gabby"White House Photo
John F. Kennedy: Welsh terrier named "Charlie" (his favorite), a mixed-breed named "Pushinka," and ponies named "Tex" and "Macaroni"Courtesy of The John F Kennedy Presidential Library
John F. Kennedy: German Shepard named "Clipper," Welsh terrier named "Charlie" (with Caroline), mixed-breed named "Wolf" (reclining by Caroline), Irish cocker spaniel named "Shannon" (with John Jr. ), and two of Pushinka's puppies (with First Lady Jackie Kennedy)Courtesy of The John F Kennedy Presidential Library
Lyndon B. Johnson: Collie named "Blanco," a mixed-breed named "Yuki" and beagles named "Him" and "Her"White House Photo
Richard Nixon: Cocker spaniel named "Checkers," a terrier named "Pasha," poodle named "Vicky," and an Irish setter named "King Timahoe"White House Photo
Gerald Ford: Golden retriever named "Liberty" and her litter of puppies born at the White House and a Siamese cat named "Shan"White House Photo
Ronald Reagan: Bouvier des Flandres herding dog named "Lucky," a golden retriever named "Victory," and a king charles spaniel named "Rex"Courtesy of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
George H.W. Bush: Springer spaniel named "Ranger" and another named "Millie"White House Photo
Bill Clinton: American short-hair cat named "Socks" and a chocolate labrador named "Buddy"White House Photo
George W. Bush: Scottish terriers named "Barney" and "Miss Beazley"White House Photo
George W. Bush: American short-hair cat named "India," "Willie," or sometimes just called "Kitty"White House Photo
Barack Obama: Portuguese water dogs named "Bo" and "Sunny"White House Photo