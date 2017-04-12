Jude Law to Play Young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

April 12, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Harry Potter, Jude Law

British actor Jude Law has been cast as a young Album Dumbledore in the sequel to 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter-themed site Pottermore announced the casting on Wednesday.

The sequel is set at the point in the story in which Dumbledore is the Transfiguration professor at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The movie stars another big name, Johnny Depp, in the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Read more about the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel on Pottermore.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live