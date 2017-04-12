Jude Law to Play Young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

British actor Jude Law has been cast as a young Album Dumbledore in the sequel to 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter-themed site Pottermore announced the casting on Wednesday.

Jude Law has been cast as Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film – welcome to the Wizarding World, Jude! https://t.co/iPABYNZgsV pic.twitter.com/45bECCcjYv — Pottermore (@pottermore) April 12, 2017

The sequel is set at the point in the story in which Dumbledore is the Transfiguration professor at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The movie stars another big name, Johnny Depp, in the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Read more about the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel on Pottermore.

