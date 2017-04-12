Kylie Jenner Lands her Own TV Show

April 12, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: E!, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, one small part of the Kardashian kingdom, is getting her own TV show.

The 19-year-old will star in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff called “Life of Kylie.”

The spin-off, which was officially announced by network E! on Monday, will give fans a more personal look into Jenner’s life.

Jenner’s audience will get an exclusive, reality-style look at her business ventures as well as her everyday life.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

