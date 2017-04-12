Trump Trolled Over Easter Egg Roll’s Gold Eggs

The 139th annual White House Easter Egg roll is this coming Monday. On Tuesday, Wells Wood Turning, the Buckland, Maine company that makes the wooden eggs, tweeted a picture of the gold eggs for this year’s roll.

And then there was gold! So proud of the Wells team for their hard work in bringing this year's project to life. Love the #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/kUQgmL34A3 — Wells Wood Turning (@WellsTurning) April 11, 2017

Late last month, an unofficial White House Easter Egg Roll account tweeted pictures of the gold eggs as well.

Here's a close-up of the official 2017 GOLD @WhiteHouse Easter Egg. All eggs have stamped signatures of @POTUS and @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/rXNMrTDG7l — WH Easter Egg Roll (@wheastereggroll) March 28, 2017

The gold colored eggs immediately sparked commentary, but is Trump really the first president to have gold eggs at the event?

Forget those silly pastel/rainbow colors of White House Easter Egg Rolls past; Trump's Easter eggs will be GOLD https://t.co/G3eeHmutnJ — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) March 28, 2017

This delusional egomaniac branded and gilded the Easter eggs. https://t.co/lMuRy5uAuZ — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) March 28, 2017

The only problem with all of these comments criticizing him for ordering gold eggs… They’re not new.

Before people get too bent out of shape about the gold White House Easter Egg, they had a gold one for sale last year, too pic.twitter.com/0BP3Ul2zfD — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) March 28, 2017

