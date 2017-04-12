Trump Trolled Over Easter Egg Roll’s Gold Eggs

The 139th annual White House Easter Egg roll is this coming Monday. On Tuesday, Wells Wood Turning, the Buckland, Maine company that makes the wooden eggs, tweeted a picture of the gold eggs for this year’s roll.
Late last month, an unofficial White House Easter Egg Roll account tweeted pictures of the gold eggs as well.
The gold colored eggs immediately sparked commentary, but is Trump really the first president to have gold eggs at the event?
The only problem with all of these comments criticizing him for ordering gold eggs… They’re not new.
