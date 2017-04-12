Wisconsin Company Introduces Candy Flavored Cheese

What the?

A Wisconsin mom just invented “Cow Candy” – cheese that tastes like candy.

Cow Candy’s Moo-naging Director, Danyel O’Connor, explains it best “I am a Wisconsin cheese-head that wanted to see my children, nieces & nephews, and friend’s little ones enjoy the goodness of cheese in a fun and exciting way. So I created a playful Cheese that could replace other less healthy snack options and become an everyday win for the average mom, like me!”

But who doesn’t like the taste of cheese?https://t.co/8ZFeu502Yz — Eater (@Eater) April 12, 2017

This sounds like a great idea in theory, but what kid doesn’t love the taste of cheese? Really, I love that she’s trying to make healthier options, but most of the kids I know love cheese anyway. Both of my kids are macaroni and cheese addicts. They fight over the grated cheese shaker when we go out for pizza.

I guess this would be useful when my son is begging for Starbursts after dinner… No candy tonight, have some more cheese! It tastes like candy.

Please invent broccoli and brussel sprouts that taste like candy and then we’ll be in business!

