Harry Styles Reveals Tracklist, Cover Art for Debut Solo Album

Harry Styles is about to drop his self-titled debut solo album!

The former One Direction member shared the cover art and tracklist for “Harry Styles” on social media Thursday.

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Styles recently told BBC’s Radio One that he wanted to make an album that he would want to listen to as a fan.

“In the least weird way possible, it’s my favourite album to listen to at the moment. I think if you put out something that you don’t stand behind and really love, then if it doesn’t go well then you could regret not doing what you wanted to do,” he added.

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. “Meet Me in the Hallway”

2. “Sign of the Times”

3. “Carolina”

4. “Two Ghosts”

5. “Sweet Creature”

6. “Only Angel”

7. “Kiwi”

8. “Ever Since New York”

9. “Woman”

10. “From the Dining Table”

Listen to the singer’s new solo single “Sign of the Times” below.

