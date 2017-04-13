Harry Styles Reveals Tracklist, Cover Art for Debut Solo Album

April 13, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Harry Styles, one direction

Harry Styles is about to drop his self-titled debut solo album!

The former One Direction member shared the cover art and tracklist for “Harry Styles” on social media Thursday.

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17//

A post shared by @harrystyles on

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17//

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Styles recently told BBC’s Radio One that he wanted to make an album that he would want to listen to as a fan.

Related: Harry Styles Debuts Solo Single ‘Sign of the Times’

“In the least weird way possible, it’s my favourite album to listen to at the moment. I think if you put out something that you don’t stand behind and really love, then if it doesn’t go well then you could regret not doing what you wanted to do,” he added.

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. “Meet Me in the Hallway”
2. “Sign of the Times”
3. “Carolina”
4. “Two Ghosts”
5. “Sweet Creature”
6. “Only Angel”
7. “Kiwi”
8. “Ever Since New York”
9. “Woman”
10. “From the Dining Table”

Listen to the singer’s new solo single “Sign of the Times” below.

(h/t Genius)

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live