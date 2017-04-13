Marie Claire Says This Is ‘The Dress’ Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

April 13, 2017 12:01 PM
Marie Claire UK says “everyone” will be wearing this white floral dress from TopShop this summer.

Like any must-have fashion item worth its salt, the dress has been creating waves on Instagram, with fashion bloggers declaring it ‘THE DRESS’ of the summer.

There’s no doubt the daisy print ruffle tea dress is a great new-season buy, as it’s so versatile. If you don’t believe me, all you need to do is glance at your Instagram feed.

I read their headline and was expecting to see something elaborate and completely gorgeous.

It’s not a bad dress, I guess it is versatile and that’s why it’s kind of a big deal, but do you feel the need to run to TopShop and buy it?

Enjoying the city of culture ☀️#Hull #cityofculture #2017 #WEAREHULL #topshopstyle

A post shared by Harriet Smith (@haribo_eve) on

Need this dress in my life 😍

A post shared by michaela punnett (@michaelapunnett02) on

What do you think? A must have? Or just kind of cute but could take it or leave it?

 

