Watch Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon’s Snappy New SNL Promo

By Robyn Collins

Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon will take the stage this weekend on Saturday Night Live. A series of promos for the show feature the two stars in competition for the spotlight.

Fallon, an SNL alum, will serve as host, while the former One Directioner will fill the musical guest role. Styles will likely perform his new single, “Sign of the Times.” The tune is his debut single as a solo act. Since artists typically perform two songs, there’s a chance Styles might debut another new tune — or maybe he’ll knock out a One Direction classic.

The show will mark the first time SNL is aired live on the East and West Coast. Judging from the promos, it’s going to be a fun one.

The two try to play it cool in the clip, with vibey jazz music and coffee-house snaps, until, in typical Fallon fashion, the host cracks a laugh, and they both lose it. Check it out: