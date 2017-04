By Radio.com Staff

Drake is racking up streams like no one’s business.

According to a new report in Billboard, Drizzy’s most recent release More Life has been streamed over a billion times since its March 18 release. Drake’s previous album Views has been streamed 3.48 billion times and is the current world record holder.

That’s pretty impressive. Feel free to add to the total below.