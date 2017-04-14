Lady Gaga May Swallow Snakes at Coachella this Weekend

By Abby Hassler

From the infamous meat dress to arriving at the Grammys in an egg, Lady Gaga always finds a way to shock or entertain her fans.

Now, a new fan video has emerged from Coachella, showing a short clip of her eerie background visuals as she gets ready to take the stage April 15 at 11:20 p.m. local time. In the video, Mother Monster appears to swallow a snake, just as a snake would its prey, according to Idolator.

This would not be the first time Gaga has consumed a strange object, such as in the singer’s 2009 “Alejandro” music video, where she swallowed a rosary, according to Rolling Stone.

“Well, you know, there’s always a ‘wow with Gaga at some point,” Gaga’s choreographer and visual director, Richy Jackson, revealed to EW about the singer’s upcoming performance. “That’s all I can say! There’s always something.”

Check out the fan video below.