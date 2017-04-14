Take a Look at These Sculptures Made Entirely of Peeps!

It’s that time of year again!

The 10th annual PEEPShow at the Carroll Arts Center in downtown Westminister, Maryland is open up and running until Easter Sunday.

The free exhibit features sculptures made out of the iconic marshmallow-like candy.

For more information, head over to Carroll County Arts Council »

Here’s a look at some of the creations on display:

Here's a sneak peep at another great entry to the 6th Annual PEEPshow #CarrollArtsCenter #WestminsterPEEPshow A post shared by Carroll Arts Center (@carrollartscenter) on Mar 23, 2013 at 2:28pm PDT

Speaking of turtles made of Peeps, here's Testudo, the mascot of my Alma mater, University of Maryland! #GoTerps #FeartheTurtle #WestminsterPeepShow A post shared by Jeri Smith-Ready (@jsmithready) on Apr 17, 2014 at 7:20am PDT

@carrollartscenter #westminsterPEEPshow #carrollartscenter A post shared by Laura Bowers (@laurabowerslit) on Apr 16, 2014 at 3:11pm PDT

Kung Fu Peep-da I #WestminsterPeepShow #PeepArt #Peeps #KungFuPanda A post shared by Meg V (@meguyver) on Mar 29, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

Mother of Peeps! #got7 #westminsterpeepshow #wbal A post shared by Jennifer Franciotti (@wbaljfro) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

A few more #Peep gems before bed: Georgia O'Peeps #WestminsterPeepShow #HappyEaster #PeepArt A post shared by Meg V (@meguyver) on Mar 27, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Let's build a #Peeps snowman! Due to the extraordinary amount of snow the Arts Center will be closed again tomorrow (Monday). We hope you are using your snow days to work on you PEEPshow creations! #carrollartscenter #CarrollCountyArtsCouncil #WestminsterPEEPshow #snowmageddon #snowpacalypse #Frozen A post shared by Carroll Arts Center (@carrollartscenter) on Jan 24, 2016 at 1:15pm PST

A little Maryland love at the #westminsterpeepshow #maryland A post shared by Carlee Stratton (@carleestratton) on Apr 6, 2015 at 11:06am PDT

Aw, Curious George!! #love #WestminsterPEEPshow #CarrollArtsCenter A post shared by Laura Bowers (@laurabowerslit) on Apr 4, 2015 at 6:09am PDT

#westminsterPEEPshow #CarrollArtsCenter A post shared by Stein Langlie (@steinlanglie) on Apr 19, 2014 at 9:54am PDT

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter