Take a Look at These Sculptures Made Entirely of Peeps!

April 14, 2017 12:48 PM
It’s that time of year again!

The 10th annual PEEPShow at the Carroll Arts Center in downtown Westminister, Maryland is open up and running until Easter Sunday.

The free exhibit features sculptures made out of the iconic marshmallow-like candy.

Here’s a look at some of the creations on display:

Here's a sneak peep at another great entry to the 6th Annual PEEPshow

A post shared by Carroll Arts Center (@carrollartscenter)

@carrollartscenter #westminsterPEEPshow #carrollartscenter

A post shared by Laura Bowers (@laurabowerslit)

Kung Fu Peep-da I

A post shared by Meg V (@meguyver)

Mother of Peeps!

A post shared by Jennifer Franciotti (@wbaljfro)

A few more #Peep gems before bed: Georgia O'Peeps

A post shared by Meg V (@meguyver)

A little Maryland love at the #westminsterpeepshow #maryland

A post shared by Carlee Stratton (@carleestratton)

Aw, Curious George!!

A post shared by Laura Bowers (@laurabowerslit)

#westminsterPEEPshow #CarrollArtsCenter

A post shared by Stein Langlie (@steinlanglie)

