Watch the Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The official trailer for the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is finally here. The teaser reveals a glimpse of the characters Rey, Finn and Poe.

The new film was written and directed by Rian Johnson, produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

“The Last Jedi” picks up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” left off.

“The Last Jedi” hits theaters December 15, 2017.

People are pretty excited about it, too.

A first look at THE LAST JEDI @starwars teaser trailer is exactly what we needed this afternoon https://t.co/CwIUad5Bv0 pic.twitter.com/RX2Q9U5eaY — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) April 14, 2017

HE'S GOT SITH EYES AND THE SCAR 🔎 #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/4GZPQTrIfm — ㅤ edgelord allen poe (@haarleyquin) April 14, 2017

"I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end." #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/t0DR5svArC — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) April 14, 2017

