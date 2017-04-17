Janet Jackson Shares Adorable Photo of New Baby

Janet Jackson’s son Eissa just made his Instagram debut.

He is 14 weeks old now.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Janet and the baby’s father, Wissam Al Mana decided to separate soon after he was born. According to People, they decided to end their relationship because “the cultural differences between [Jackson] and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.