Janet Jackson Shares Adorable Photo of New Baby

April 17, 2017 11:06 AM
Janet Jackson’s son Eissa just made his Instagram debut.

He is 14 weeks old now.

My baby and me after nap time.

Janet and the baby’s father, Wissam Al Mana decided to separate soon after he was born. According to People, they decided to end their relationship because “the cultural differences between [Jackson] and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

