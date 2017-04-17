Justin Bieber Sings in Spanish on ‘Despacito’ Remix

By Abby Hassler

Ever wanted to hear Justin Bieber singing in Spanish? Fans get their wish in Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix, where the singer starts the new track with a verse in English but switches over to Spanish for the chorus.

The “Sorry” singer built up anticipation ahead of the track’s release by posting photos from his recording session on social media last week. One of the photos ended up being the cover for the remix.

Listen to the remix below.