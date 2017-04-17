Lady Gaga to Film Movie Scenes at Coachella with Bradley Cooper

By Abby Hassler

Mother Monster (a.k.a. Lady Gaga) gave a thrilling headline Coachella performance Saturday night (April 15). Before she leaves the grounds, the iconic singer will shoot scenes from her A Star is Born reboot with her co-star Bradley Cooper.

Related: Stream Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘The Cure’

The official solicitation for extras reveals the scenes will portray “a Country Western music concert.” The advertisement adds, “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”

Cooper is making his directorial debut for this film remake and will join Gaga onstage April 18 and 19 to film. Tickets are only $10 and all cell phones will be locked away so no extras can record photos or sound during the shoot.

Warner Bros Pictures even posted on social media about the scenes, writing, “Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk! Sign up now.”

Check out the post below.