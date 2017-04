Listen to The Tommy Show mornings this week for your chance to win 94.7 Fresh FM’s Broadway Bucks!

Winners receive $500 and “The Hamilton Mixtape.” If you win, you’re automatically qualified to win a grand prize trip for you and a guest to New York City. The grand prize includes round-trip train tickets, hotel accommodations for two nights, and a pair of tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theater on June 24!

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES