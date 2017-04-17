Melissa Etheridge Smokes Marijuana with Her Children

Melissa Etheridge just told People that she and her wife Linda enjoy smoking marijuana with her 2 adult children.

Her older kids are 20 and 18 and she said she would rather relax and smoke pot than drink alcohol with them.

“I have smoked with my older two,” she told Yahoo. “It was funny at first, and then they realized, it’s a very natural, end-of-the-day [thing] … And it brings you much closer. I’d much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink — oh, God, no.”

She also said using marijuana is good for her marriage.

“Cannabis is the best marital aid,” she added. “When it’s date night … It takes down your inhibition; your sexual desires are enhanced. We take a bath every night and smoke and talk and wind down and sleep a very, very good night sleep — and sleep is extremely important.”

So what do you think?

Smoking weed with your adult children…

