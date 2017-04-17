Orlando Bloom Moves On From Katy Perry With ‘Vampire Diaries’ Actress

April 17, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Katy Perry, nina dobrev, Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up about 6 weeks ago and according to People, he’s moved on with Nina Dobrev.

gettyimages 667840604 Orlando Bloom Moves On From Katy Perry With Vampire Diaries Actress

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Well, kind of.

They’ve apparently known each other for a while and just started seeing each other romantically, but it’s not exclusive. They went to a party together Saturday night but spent time with other people too. Orlando is enjoying his time being single so they are very casually dating.

 
