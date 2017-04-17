Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Go to Best Buddies Prom

April 17, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Best Buddies, Can't Beat Kelly, The Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show mornings for your chance to win $100 when you play “Can’t Beat Kelly.” Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to the 2017 Best Buddies Capital Region Prom — April 28 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Along with a dance floor for the kids with music by DJ Neekola, the event has grown to include a separate party for adults featuring an open bar, silent auction and tastings from renowned restaurants and chefs in the DMV.

Tickets are on sale now through the Best Buddies Capital Region, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of Best Buddies Capital Region

