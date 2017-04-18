Dana’s First White House Easter Egg Roll

April 18, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Easter Egg Roll, White House, White House Easter Egg Roll

I went to the White House Easter Egg Roll for the first time yesterday. Politics aside, it’s an American tradition and an event I felt privileged to attend with my kids.

Despite what some people in the media tried to say, it appeared to be very well run. The volunteers were very nice, security was tight, lines for the activities weren’t bad at all, and we had a great time.

Here are some pictures of our afternoon.

17990241 10158554080605710 3473063231560481767 o Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

18034045 10158555439665710 8811784995175706854 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

We met the Cat In The Hat.

Peppa Pig, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Zootopia, and other characters were also there.

18033409 10158555440010710 6450271741906769112 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

I think Rocco enjoyed rolling in the grass more than anything else. He wasn’t the only kid doing it…

18011004 10158555440565710 4624467306838453928 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

Story time at 5:30 with Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

18010604 10158555439950710 4579033930689416054 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

Cookie decorating for kids only… So he had to share with me.

18010479 10158555440170710 3737876625927706083 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

Hubby and I. I can’t stand when people say “hubby” but whatever…

17992166 10158555440410710 78870055355743528 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

He was very excited about the Zootopia characters considering we watch the movie at least 3 times a week!

17951842 10158555439600710 6603410517554829120 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

He found the golden egg during the egg hunt!

17951638 10158555439785710 5193214597487222077 n Danas First White House Easter Egg Roll

Here is a video of my Snap story. I tried to get a selfie with Kellyanne Conway but I wasn’t aggressive enough. We were standing pretty close to her for a while and nobody was bothering her. I didn’t want to be the one to do it… So other people ended up walking over, got pictures, chatted with her… and then when I finally decided to go do it, her assistant said “she’s done” and wouldn’t let me ask for the picture. Oh well!

 

 
