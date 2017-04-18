Dana’s First White House Easter Egg Roll

I went to the White House Easter Egg Roll for the first time yesterday. Politics aside, it’s an American tradition and an event I felt privileged to attend with my kids.

Despite what some people in the media tried to say, it appeared to be very well run. The volunteers were very nice, security was tight, lines for the activities weren’t bad at all, and we had a great time.

Here are some pictures of our afternoon.

We met the Cat In The Hat.

Peppa Pig, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Zootopia, and other characters were also there.

I think Rocco enjoyed rolling in the grass more than anything else. He wasn’t the only kid doing it…

Story time at 5:30 with Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

Cookie decorating for kids only… So he had to share with me.

Hubby and I. I can’t stand when people say “hubby” but whatever…

He was very excited about the Zootopia characters considering we watch the movie at least 3 times a week!

He found the golden egg during the egg hunt!

Here is a video of my Snap story. I tried to get a selfie with Kellyanne Conway but I wasn’t aggressive enough. We were standing pretty close to her for a while and nobody was bothering her. I didn’t want to be the one to do it… So other people ended up walking over, got pictures, chatted with her… and then when I finally decided to go do it, her assistant said “she’s done” and wouldn’t let me ask for the picture. Oh well!







Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.