The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is Really Happening

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino sounds too fun and pretty to be true, but it’s actually happening… For 5 days only.

Starbucks weaves its magic with new color and flavor changing #UnicornFrappuccino https://t.co/dkfXP2XuHa pic.twitter.com/36OM2M7lWe — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) April 18, 2017

According to the official Starbucks website, the Unicorn Frappuccino will only be available for a very short time.

“The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping. “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity. But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform. “This limited-time offering is as fleeting as a rainbow, available April 19-23, while supplies last in participating Starbucks® stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

