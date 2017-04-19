OK! Magazine Says Katy Perry Did Something ‘Savage’ to John Mayer

OK! Magazine is sticking to their story: John Mayer sent flowers to Katy Perry after he found out about her split from Orlando Bloom.

GossipCop found their report from last week to be completely false, but today OK! added even more drama to the story.

“She’s a savage! John Mayer still refuses to give up on Katy Perry and he took her recent breakup from Orlando Bloom as bait to get her back, but the strong-willed singer wasn’t having it! John sent Katy 100 roses after the breakup, along with a card that read, “I’m here for you.” But Katy gave her playboy ex’s bouquet the brush-off, telling an assistant to donate it to a nursing home and sending him a photo of the elderly residents with his tokens of love.”

I highly doubt this is true… He did admit his new song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about her, but would he really send her 100 roses? And would she really just donate them to a nursing home?



