Say Goodbye to April The Giraffe, Web Cam to Go Dark

After months of waiting for April the Giraffe to finally give birth, a lot of people were hoping to be able to see her baby grow up… But the Animal Adventure Park has decided to turn off the cameras by the end of this week.

Here is their statement.

What a bummer!

I noticed as I was watching the birth the other day that quite a few people were questioning the competence of the zoo staff. Some were asking why nobody was “assisting” the giraffe give birth, as if there is a vet in the wild pulling the baby out? Others were upset because they felt the giraffe was being “exploited” during what should have been a private time. I’m not surprised there is so much concern about her injury, but it’s sad it is to the point where they need to shut the cameras down.

Hopefully it doesn’t backfire and turn into a bunch of angry emails when the feed goes dark…

You will still be able to follow April and baby at AprilTheGiraffe.com.

