Now Stylists Are Giving Clients Unicorn Frappuccino Hair

April 20, 2017 12:49 PM
fashion, hair, style, Starbucks, Dana, Unicorn Frappuccino

OK, this unicorn frappuccino thing is officially out of hand.

While one barista is pretty stressed out by the unicorn frappuccino craze, this hair stylist is loving it so much she’s turned it into a hairdo!

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on

A bit much but it is pretty, right?

 

