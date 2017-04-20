Now Stylists Are Giving Clients Unicorn Frappuccino Hair

OK, this unicorn frappuccino thing is officially out of hand.
While one barista is pretty stressed out by the unicorn frappuccino craze, this hair stylist is loving it so much she’s turned it into a hairdo!
PRESS PLAY ▶▶▶FOR UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO HAIR!!!🦄🦄🦄🦄
PRESS PLAY FOR UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO HAIR!!! What happens when you use it to tone?! Watch and find out! 🦄🦄🦄🦄
A bit much but it is pretty, right?
