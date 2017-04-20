WATCH: Semi Truck Drags Car Along Highway

April 20, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: semi truck

In a video circulating on the inter-webs, a semi truck driver unknowingly drags a car on the interstate for about a minute.

It’s hard to tell whether the truck driver (actually) knew what he was doing but does that matter? The insane video ends in the cameraman calling out the truck driver for dragging the car.

In defense of the semi truck driver, everyone should know about the ‘No-Zone,’ which the government defines as “actual blind spots where your car ‘disappears’ from the view of the truck or bus driver. Remember?

