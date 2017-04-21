Is Caitlyn Jenner Planning a Nude Photo Shoot?

The Daily Mail is reporting that Caitlyn Jenner is planning to show off her new female body by doing a nude photo shoot.

“Caitlyn Jenner is planning to take it all off for a nude photo shoot, DailyMail.com can disclose.

“Jenner, 67, completed gender reassignment surgery in January, according to her new memoir, ‘The Secrets of My Life’. The photo shoot promises to be Caitlyn‘s finest hour since she first announced her transition in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer in April 2015 and revealed her new look in a Vanity Fair spread the following July.

“Although the Kardashian-Jenner clan is said to be ‘wholly supportive’ of Jenner’s transition, sources close to the family say the prospect of a nude shoot is ‘their worst nightmare’.”

‘Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far,’ the source said.

‘They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare. Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.’

“Kardashian momager Kris, who is said to have known about Jenner’s surgery in advance, has vowed to stop the shoot from going ahead, according to the insider.

“DailyMail.com has approached representatives for Jenner and the Kardashians for comment. Jenner’s rep knew nothing about it.”