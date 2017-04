Kim Kardashian just released yet another line of Kimojis but some Christian fans are not happy about one of them.

She depicts herself as the Virgin Mary on a candle.

Here are some of the reactions.

@KimKardashian I don't think this is a fun emoji, for Catholics the Virgin Mary is Sacred. — Paola Andrea Roa (@pioroa) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian That is the most disrespectful thing i've ever seen. — eclypra (@eclypra) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian You are ridiculous to think of yourself as the Blessed Mother — Lunenburg Pizza (@LunenburgPizza) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian No, Kim! NO! This is NOT ok! What's next, Kanye on a cross? (I better not give you ideas!) Stay in your lane. — I Rodz (@nenita007) April 20, 2017

So did she cross the line?

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.