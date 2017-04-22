Win Tickets Advanced Screening to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the advance screening of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2” – starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Deisel, Bradley Cooper and more – May 2 at the Regal Majestic Theater in Downtown Silver Spring.

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies, and characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” hits theaters nationwide May 5, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios