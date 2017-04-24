Amanda Bynes Looks Totally Different Now

April 24, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: amanda bynes, Dana, Dana's Dirt

Amanda Bynes just posted the first picture of herself to Twitter in over a year, and she looks totally different.

We saw her rock a few crazy hair styles like the one above, and now she seems to be on a better path, but she doesn’t look like the same person anymore.

Maybe it’s the very long straight hair? It took me a minute to realize she was even in this picture when I saw it.

Hopefully she’s doing well these days.

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live