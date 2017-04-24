Amanda Bynes Looks Totally Different Now

Amanda Bynes just posted the first picture of herself to Twitter in over a year, and she looks totally different.

We saw her rock a few crazy hair styles like the one above, and now she seems to be on a better path, but she doesn’t look like the same person anymore.

Maybe it’s the very long straight hair? It took me a minute to realize she was even in this picture when I saw it.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Hopefully she’s doing well these days.

