Blake Lively Doesn’t Want To Be Asked About Her Clothes

Blake Lively received an award at Variety’s New York Power of Women Luncheon on Friday, but she did not appreciate being asked about her outfit. She was honored for her work against child exploitation and pornography and gave a reporter a little dressing down about why she shouldn’t be asked about her clothing.
According to USA Today reporter Maeve McDermott, Blake responded to the question about her dress by saying, “would you ask a man that?”
In case you actually are curious about her outfit, she was wearing Brandon Maxwell.
