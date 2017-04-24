Blake Lively Doesn’t Want To Be Asked About Her Clothes

Blake Lively received an award at Variety’s New York Power of Women Luncheon on Friday, but she did not appreciate being asked about her outfit. She was honored for her work against child exploitation and pornography and gave a reporter a little dressing down about why she shouldn’t be asked about her clothing.

According to USA Today reporter Maeve McDermott, Blake responded to the question about her dress by saying, “would you ask a man that?”

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen – "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

In case you actually are curious about her outfit, she was wearing Brandon Maxwell.

Stunning @blakelively wears #brandonmaxwell Fall/Winter 2017 wave jumpsuit to today's @variety Women in Power luncheon in New York City, where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. Congratulations Blake, and thank you for all that you do! 💚 A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.