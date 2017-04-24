Listen to Win ‘La La Land’ on Blu/Ray DVD

April 24, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Dana McKay, La La Land

Listen to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. all week for your chance to win a copy of “La La Land” – starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – on Blu-Ray .

Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.

“La La Land” hits store shelves on April 25, but you can win your copy for free with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Lionsgate Home Entertainment

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live