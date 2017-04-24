Win Advance Screening to ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

April 24, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Britt Waters, King Arthur

Listen to Britt Waters nights this week for your chance to win four tickets to the advance screening of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” – starring Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law and Eric Bana – May 8 at the AMC Mazza Gallerie Theater.

When young Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down, and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” hits select theaters May 12, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures

