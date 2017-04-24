STUDY: Kids With This Bedtime Are Half as Likely to Become Obese

Preschoolers who are regularly put to bed by 8 p.m. are significantly less likely to become obese teenagers than those who go to sleep later in the evening, a new has found. In fact, bedtimes after 9 p.m. seemed to double the chance of obesity later in life.

The study was conducted by Sarah Anderson, a professor at Ohio State’s College of Public Health.

“For parents, this reinforces the importance of establishing a bedtime routine,” Anderson says. “It’s something concrete that families can do to lower their child’s risk and it’s also likely to have positive benefits on behavior and on social, emotional and cognitive development.”

The study gleaned data from 977 children who were part of the Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development.

“Sleep is so important and it’s important for children in particular,” said Anderson. “Although there is much that remains unknown about how sleep impacts metabolism, research is increasingly finding connections between obesity and poor sleep.”

Anderson also connects emotional stability to set bedtimes.

“Recommending regular bedtime routines is unlikely to cause harm,” Anderson said, “and may help children in other ways, such as through emotion regulation.”

Read more about the study here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter