The Chainsmokers had a show in Pittsburgh, PA the other night.

All was going well until they tried to get personal by writing “Pittsburg” behind the stage.

Yes, they forgot the “h” in Pittsburgh.

1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. pic.twitter.com/WMxFejBc2l — Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017

Later on Twitter they thanked the audience for a great night and spelled Pittsburgh correctly.

What a feeling… ❤️ Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/t2YLBtrbzY — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 23, 2017

