Watch the ‘Dirty Dancing’ TV Musical Promo

April 24, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Dana McKay, Dana's Dirt, dirty dancing

The first trailer for the ABC TV version of Dirty Dancing has just been released.

The three hour special features Abigail Breslin as Baby Housman and will air May 24th.

Debra Messing will play Mrs. Housman, Nicole Scherzinger stars as Penny Rivera and newcomer Colt Prattes will play Johnny.

 

Are you excited about this or would you rather just watch the original?

Via People.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live