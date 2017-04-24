Watch the ‘Dirty Dancing’ TV Musical Promo

The first trailer for the ABC TV version of Dirty Dancing has just been released.

The three hour special features Abigail Breslin as Baby Housman and will air May 24th.

Debra Messing will play Mrs. Housman, Nicole Scherzinger stars as Penny Rivera and newcomer Colt Prattes will play Johnny.



Are you excited about this or would you rather just watch the original?

Via People.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.