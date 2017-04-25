Beyoncé Announces ‘Formation Scholars’ Awards for Women

April 25, 2017 9:39 AM
In honor of the one-year anniversary of her groundbreaking visual album “Lemonade,” Beyoncé has announced the establishment of Formation Scholars, a scholarship program for young women studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

Four scholarships will be awarded for the 2017-2018 academic year to one student at each participating college: Berklee College of Music, Parsons School of Design, Spelman College and D.C.’s own Howard University.

According to a statement, the program’s aim is to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

