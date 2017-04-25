Bachelor Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Car Crash

“The Bachelor” star Chris Soules was arrested last night in Iowa after he left the scene of an accident in which the other driver died.

According to TMZ, Chris slammed into the back of a tractor trailer at around 8:20pm. The truck veered off the road and into a ditch and Chris fled the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a little while later.

It’s not clear how police caught up to him, but he is now in custody. He’s been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

'Bachelor' Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Crash (MUG SHOT) https://t.co/z8xdW3zRz4 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2017

