The 9 Things People Lie About On First Dates

We all know honesty is the best policy, but it’s inevitable that people lie on first dates.

Here are the top 9 things people aren’t honest about when they first meet a potential romantic partner according to Elite Daily.

Sexual history (19.2 percent) Dating history (17.6 percent) Finances (11.8 percent) Where you live (9.9 percent) Age (8.3 percent) Interests/hobbies (8.1 percent) Job (6.2 percent) Having kids (2.6 percent) Being divorced (2.1 percent)

The problem with lying is that if you end up liking the person, and it starts to work out, eventually you will have to come clean!

Or maybe some of these conversations don’t need to be had on the first date.

Have you lied on the first date? Have you been lied to?

