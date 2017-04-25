Topshop Is Selling Clear Plastic Jeans

Topshop released some mom jeans with clear plastic knees a few months back and the internet went wild over them.

Aw man my birthday isn't even coming up. Topshop Topshop Clear Knee Mom Jeans | @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/1zmfn9crKs — Kitty Ivan (@kittyivanesq) April 2, 2017

So they decided to step it up a few notches and have now released a pair of jeans that are just completely clear from waist to ankle.

Go home Topshop you're drunk https://t.co/N1in5E3A8L — Kayleigh Tanner (@DailyKayleigh) April 21, 2017

Clear jeans? Defeating the whole object of jeans… @Topshop to far 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZRezRB8kaz — ميا (@Miaplaterjones) April 21, 2017

Why spend €76 on clear jeans when you can just use cling film pic.twitter.com/Xi4MzUwMqe — Mr Cian Twomey (@MrCianTwomey) April 25, 2017

Let’s not forget though, TopShop is also selling the dress that “everyone” will be wearing this spring… so despite the criticism over the clear plastic jeans and the clear knee mom jeans, they have that going for them.

