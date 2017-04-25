Topshop Is Selling Clear Plastic Jeans

Topshop released some mom jeans with clear plastic knees a few months back and the internet went wild over them.
So they decided to step it up a few notches and have now released a pair of jeans that are just completely clear from waist to ankle.
Let’s not forget though, TopShop is also selling the dress that “everyone” will be wearing this spring… so despite the criticism over the clear plastic jeans and the clear knee mom jeans, they have that going for them.
