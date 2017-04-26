Taylor Swift Critiqued by Animated Pets

By Radio.com Staff

Taylor Swift and cats go together, we know this, Ellen DeGeneres knows this.

Swift is the latest celebrity to be featured in Ellen’s popular online segment “Pet Dish,” which features animated versions of Ellen and Portia’s pets watching and commenting on interviews from Ellen’s talk show. It’s sort of like an animated Mystery Science Theater 3000, but with pets.

At first, the trio of two dogs and one cat don’t seem to be too into TayTay, but she wins them over discussing her kitten Detective Olivia Benson.

Check out the full clip below.