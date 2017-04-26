The 8 Best Foods to Eat Huge Mouthfuls Of

I don’t know why this list caught my eye…

OK, who am I kidding, it caught my eye because I love to eat!

According to Deadspin, these are the 8 best foods to eat in huge mouthfuls.

Pringles M&Ms Pepperoni Peanuts Bacon French Fries Chocolate Chips Onion Strings

I would agree with M&Ms and chocolate chips. I am totally guilty of opening a bag of chocolate chips with no intention of actually taking the time to make chocolate chip cookies, I just eat a few handfuls when I’m craving chocolate. I eat peanuts and French fries one by one.

I would add popcorn, rice, pasta, and mashed potatoes to the list.

